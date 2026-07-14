What Are Options Greeks?

We don’t spend a ton of time discussing options Greeks when we write about options, but if you’re a serious options trader, they’re probably something you’ve come across in your research.

A contract’s delta, theta, gamma, vega and rho are used (to varying degrees depending on the Greek) by traders to estimate the change in value of an option’s price when market conditions change.

Instead of looking only at whether a stock goes up or down, the Greeks break option pricing into several moving parts: price movement, time, volatility, and interest rates.

Why Are They Called “Greeks”?

They’re called Greeks because most of them are named after Greek letters

At their core, the Greeks answer simple questions like:

How much could this option move if the stock moves? How quickly does that sensitivity change? How much value might the option lose as time passes? What happens if volatility rises or falls?

Let’s walk through the main ones.

Delta: The Directional Greek

Delta measures how much an option’s price is expected to change when the underlying stock or asset moves by $1.

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For example, if a call option has a delta of 0.50, its price is expected to rise by $0.50 if the stock rises by $1. Calls usually have positive delta, while puts usually have negative delta.

Delta is often used to understand directional exposure. A higher positive delta means the option behaves more like the underlying stock. A negative delta means the position gains value when the underlying asset falls.

If you own a call contract, the deeper it’s in the money, the higher the delta, as the contract performs more and more like the underlying stock itself.

Gamma: The Delta-of-Delta Greek

Gamma measures how much delta changes when the underlying asset moves.

Think of delta as speed and gamma as acceleration. Delta tells you how fast the option price is moving relative to the stock. Gamma tells you how quickly that speed is changing.

Gamma tends to matter most when an option is near the strike price and close to expiration. That’s when delta can shift quickly, which can make the option’s behavior feel more dramatic.

Theta: The Time Decay Greek

Theta measures how much value an option is expected to lose as time passes, expressed as a dollar change per day (e.g., a theta of -0.10 would translate to a loss of $0.10 per day for the contract).

Options have expiration dates, so time is a big deal. An option generally loses extrinsic value (time and volatility premium, vs. intrinsic value, or how much an option is in the money) as it gets closer to expiration. Theta helps estimate that daily decay.

It’s important to note that time decay is not linear, and theta usually increases as the contract approaches expiration.

For option buyers, theta gradually eats away at their positions. Even if the stock doesn’t move against you, the option may lose value simply because time passes. For option sellers, theta can work in their favor.

Vega: The Volatility Greek

Vega measures how sensitive an option is to changes in implied volatility.

Implied volatility reflects how much movement the market expects from the underlying asset. When implied volatility rises, option prices often rise too, because greater expected movement can make options more valuable. When implied volatility falls, option prices can drop.

This is why an option can lose value even when the stock moves in the “right” direction. If implied volatility drops enough, it can offset some or all of the benefit from the price move.

Rho: The Interest Rate Greek

Rho measures how sensitive an option is to changes in interest rates.

For many short-term equity options, rho is often less important than delta, theta, or vega. But it can matter more for longer-dated options, where interest rate changes have more time to affect pricing.

Generally, calls tend to have positive rho, while puts tend to have negative rho. That means rising interest rates may help call values and hurt put values, all else equal.

How the Greeks Work Together

The important thing to remember is that the Greeks are a mathematical estimate that work together to allow you to calculate the expected change in value of an option, and their applicability can be very situational.

A deep-in-the-money call with a delta near 1 would have very little time and volatility premium to decay away. Thus, theta would be very low.

On the other hand, a near-the-money option on a stock with an earnings report shortly before the expiration date would be expected to have a high gamma (because any change to the “moneyness” of the option – whether it’s in the money or not – will drastically change the delta) and a high theta, as so much of the time and volatility premium is tied to the impending earnings report.

In other words…

Delta tells you how much the option may gain in value if the stock rises. Theta tells you how much value may disappear each day. Vega tells you how much the option may react if implied volatility changes. Gamma tells you how quickly delta may change as the stock moves. Rho tells you how interest rates may affect the option, especially if it has a longer expiration.

For beginners, the most useful place to start is usually delta and theta. You can easily see the impact of both of those Greeks on the price of your options as the underlying share prices rise and fall and as time passes.

If you’re interested in reading more about the options Greeks, the Options Industry Council has a useful primer in its options education materials.

And if you’re interested in putting it into practice, consider a subscription to Cabot Options Trader Essentials, where Chief Analyst Jacob Mintz does the options Greeks work for you.

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