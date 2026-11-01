When investors think about growth stocks, they usually picture fast-growing technology companies that reinvest their profits to expand their businesses.

Contrast that with dividend stocks, the slow-moving investments that provide steady income but relatively little appreciation.

But as we’ve seen this year, that’s not always the case.

High-dividend stocks, as measured by the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), have significantly outperformed growth stocks this year. VYM’s one-year return of 16.5% is more than double the 7.6% return of the Nasdaq and more than four times greater than the 3.1% return of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS).

And when you combine those rising stock prices with years of dividends, the returns can be surprisingly strong.

That’s particularly attractive for investors looking to generate income without giving up the opportunity for capital appreciation.

Consider three stocks from very different industries: Altria Group (MO), Aegon (AEG) and NLI Holdings (NL).

All three currently offer dividend yields above 5%. And all three have produced positive returns over the past year and the past five years.

Let’s take a closer look.

[text_ad]

3 High-Dividend Stocks Boasting Solid Total Returns

1. Altria Group (MO): Big Dividends and Big Returns

Altria is one of the best-known dividend stocks on the market.

The company owns Marlboro, one of the most recognizable cigarette brands in the United States, along with several other tobacco and nicotine products.

Cigarettes aren’t exactly a growth industry. Smoking rates have been declining for decades, and tobacco companies face ongoing regulatory pressure.

But Altria has managed to generate substantial cash flow despite those challenges, largely because of its pricing power and established brands.

And much of that cash goes directly to shareholders.

Altria recently raised its quarterly dividend by 4.7%, to $1.11 per share, or $4.44 annually.

At a recent share price just shy of 79, that works out to a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Even more impressive, Altria has increased its dividend 61 times over the past 57 years.

But investors haven’t just been collecting dividends.

Over the past year, Altria has delivered a total return of 45.3%, including reinvested dividends.

And over the past five years, its total return is 156% (with dividends reinvested).

That’s an exceptional performance for a company operating in an industry with declining demand.

Of course, any investment thesis has to factor in the biggest drag on shares: Cigarette sales volumes continue to decline, and the company’s success thus far has relied on the expansion of its smoke-free products.

Still, Altria’s combination of dependable cash generation, a long dividend history and strong stock performance makes it worth a look for income investors.

2. Aegon (AEG): An Insurance Stock with Strong Long-Term Growth

Aegon is a major Dutch international financial services company (although shareholders approved a plan to redomicile to the U.S. some time next year) with operations in life insurance, retirement products and investment management. Its businesses include Transamerica, a well-known provider of insurance and retirement services in the United States.

The company has been working to simplify its operations, improve profitability and return more money to shareholders.

And those efforts are producing results.

In the first half of 2026, Aegon’s operating earnings rose 9% to €804 million, while operating capital generation increased 27%.

The company also reported a 54% increase in new individual life insurance sales at Transamerica.

Those improvements are helping support a growing dividend.

Aegon raised its interim dividend for 2026 by 11%, to €0.21 per share. Based on its last share price just shy of 8.50, the stock offers a trailing dividend yield of about 5.7%.

And the shares have been strong as well. Over the past year, Aegon has generated a 15.3% total return, including reinvested dividends.

Five-year returns are even stronger, totaling 124% with dividends reinvested.

That’s an impressive longer-term return for a company in a relatively mature industry.

Of course, it’s worth noting that insurance companies are sensitive to changes in interest rates and the performance of their portfolio assets. A significant market downturn could put pressure on earnings.

Still, Aegon’s improving operations, growing dividend and strong five-year returns make it an interesting choice for investors seeking both income and growth.

3. NLI Holdings (NL): A Little-Known Dividend Stock

The third company on our list is probably unfamiliar to most investors.

NLI Holdings (NL), formerly known as NL Industries, is a small, diversified holding company involved in industrial products and chemicals.

Its businesses include a controlling interest in CompX International, which manufactures security products and components for the marine industry.

NLI also owns a significant stake in Kronos Worldwide, a producer of titanium dioxide, a chemical used in paints, plastics and other industrial products.

It’s not an especially glamorous business. But that doesn’t mean you should ignore it.

NLI has benefited from improving results at both CompX and Kronos.

In the third quarter of 2026, the company reported net income of $12.7 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with a loss of $7.8 million, or $0.16 per share, a year earlier.

CompX’s quarterly sales rose 10%, while its segment profit increased from $4.8 million to $6.4 million.

Meanwhile, Kronos reported an 18% increase in quarterly sales, helped by market-share gains and higher selling prices.

The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.40 annually.

With shares recently trading around 7.30, that translates to a dividend yield of 5.6%.

The dividend has increased from $0.07 per quarter in 2023 to $0.10 today. The company also made special dividend payments in 2024 and 2025, so there’s a strong shareholder-friendly bent to the company when business conditions allow.

And the stock has produced respectable returns.

Over the past year, NL has delivered a total return of 36%, including dividend reinvestment.

Over the past five years, its total return with dividends reinvested is 51.6%. So while it hasn’t been quite as strong as the other names on this list, it’s put up solid numbers just the same.

It should be noted, however, that NLI is a relatively small company, with a market capitalization of roughly $350 million. As a result, shares are very thinly traded and require special handling and more time to get into and out of positions.

The company’s earnings also depend heavily on industrial demand and the performance of its subsidiaries, so an economic slowdown would be a major drag on shares.

Nevertheless, NLI offers a combination of high income and improving financial results that could appeal to investors willing to consider smaller stocks.

High Dividends Don’t Have to Mean Low Growth

One of the biggest misconceptions about dividend investing is that investors must choose between income and growth.

But investors who focus only on fast-growing companies that pay little or no dividend may be overlooking some attractive opportunities.

Altria, Aegon and NLI Holdings operate in very different industries, yet all three have rewarded shareholders through a combination of dividend income and stock appreciation.

For investors seeking steady income without giving up the potential for growth, they’re three stocks worth watching.

[author_ad]