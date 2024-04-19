Why You Should Embrace the Market Pullback | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Brad opens the show by making the case that ASML’s (ASML) earnings are a canary in the coal mine for the broader market narrative. Then, Chris and Brad discuss the recent market pullback and if it presents a buying opportunity or is part of a deeper correction. After that, they cover the early stages of earnings season and the winners and losers just a few weeks in. To close the show, they talk Bitcoin and debate whether the rally is over for cryptocurrencies or if it’s just taking a breather. To the listeners, thank you for helping make the first year (of many) of Street Check a memorable one.

