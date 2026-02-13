Why the Super Bowl May Have Signaled a Top for AI Stocks | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the ongoing market weakness, the latest jobs and inflation figures and whether the proliferation of AI-related ads in the Super Bowl is a top signal. Then, they dive into recent strength in Japanese stocks following the country’s snap elections and briefly talk massive EV-related write-offs by domestic automakers and what that may mean for the future. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

