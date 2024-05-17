Warren Buffett Is Sitting in Cash. Should You? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the return of the meme stocks and why this time it’s different, their takeaways from this week’s inflation data, and they highlight some under-the-radar statistics from the latest earnings season. Then, they’re talkin’ Buffett. They break down what we learned from the latest annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, how Warren Buffett is positioning his portfolio for the months ahead and what Buffett’s favorite stock market indicator says about valuations.

