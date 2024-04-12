The Market’s Gold Rush and How to Profit from it | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss embracing the latest pullback, sticky inflation and the market’s response, and the newest expectations for the Fed. Then, they talk about the Destiny Tech 100 (DXYZ) closed-end fund, the hype around it and its investment in SpaceX, and Brad makes the case for healthy skepticism when it comes to artificial intelligence. In the back half of the show, they’re joined by gold and metals expert Clif Droke to talk about gold’s massive rally, the sister rally in silver, and all the reasons gold shines as an economic hedge.

