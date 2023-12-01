The Case for Small Caps, Banks and Software | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the November market rally and whether a broadening rally could come at the expense of the Magnificent Seven mega-cap tech stocks while potentially leaving the S&P 500 little worse for wear. Then, they check in on resurgent meme stocks, and what signals (if any) they may be sending before taking a few minutes to discuss the legacy of Charlie Munger, the former vice chair of Berkshire Hathaway, and the lessons he’s left behind for all investors. Finally, they welcome on Mary Ellen McGonagle of MEM Investment Research to talk about the technical and fundamental criteria she uses for identifying promising growth stocks and opportunities she sees in overlooked sectors and other areas of the market. Data discussed in this week’s “Defend the Take” is available at Yardeni Research, here.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

