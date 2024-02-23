It’s Nvidia’s (NVDA) Market. Is that a Good Thing? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad tackle Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest earnings release, the risks to the markets of having one stock in the driver’s seat, and how impactful the artificial intelligence revolution has been for shares and the company’s fundamentals. Then, they talk Amazon’s (AMZN) new place in the Dow and the stocks and evolving consumer behaviors that put it there. To wrap the episode, they discuss Capital One’s (COF) acquisition of Discover (DFS), arbitrage in DFS shares, regulatory risks to the proposed merger, and the possible outcomes for investors.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

