Magnificent Madness! Our 2024 Bracket of the 8 Largest Mega-Caps | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the market’s response to the latest Fed meeting and the path forward for interest rates before diving into recent convertible bond offerings from high-flying tech companies like MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and whether that ups the risk profile of those companies. Then, they break out their “Magnificent Madness” stock brackets and pick the one mega-cap tech stock to rule them all; the results may surprise you.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

