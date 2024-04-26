Investing in China with Larry Cheung, CFA| Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris is off on vacation so Brad is joined by returning guest Larry Cheung to talk all things China. They briefly recap the successful picks from Larry’s previous appearance and discuss his base case for Chinese names moving forward. Larry highlights the need for investors to see fundamental strength in individual Chinese stocks, his perspective on whether China is undervalued and how long that might take to turn around, and what signals we can look for to identify an improving outlook, both politically and economically as well as how U.S. investors can position themselves for the ongoing recovery in China. You can find more from Larry on his YouTube page or by subscribing to his Substack.

