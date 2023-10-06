How Andy Crowder Beat the Market by 161% | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad welcome on Andy Crowder, Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute, to discuss the current state of the market, how he’s been able to generate double- and triple-digit returns in his portfolios despite the lackluster performance of most sectors and how he plans on tackling the upcoming earnings season. Other topics covered include Treasury yield curve disinversion, Coca-Cola (KO), volatility and the VIX.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

