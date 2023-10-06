Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
How Andy Crowder Beat the Market by 161% | Cabot Street Check

October 6, 2023
Chris Preston & Brad Simmerman

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad welcome on Andy Crowder, Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Institute, to discuss the current state of the market, how he’s been able to generate double- and triple-digit returns in his portfolios despite the lackluster performance of most sectors and how he plans on tackling the upcoming earnings season. Other topics covered include Treasury yield curve disinversion, Coca-Cola (KO), volatility and the VIX.

