A Housing Market Deep Dive, with Nancy Zambell | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the possibility of underperformance in January after a strong end to 2023, the old adage that “markets climb a wall of worry” and what those “worries” could be, and whether recent Fed comments change the outlook for rate cuts in 2024. Then, they welcome on Nancy Zambell, Chief Analyst of Cabot Money Club, for a real estate deep dive and a conversation about mortgage rate expectations, investor sentiment, and Cabot’s top picks for the year ahead.

