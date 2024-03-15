Buy These Hybrid Car Stocks; Avoid EVs & Boeing | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad break some actual news about changes coming to real estate commissions after a National Association of Realtors proposed settlement before discussing rotation and resistance in the bull market, the outperformance of hybrid automakers (and underperformance of EV stocks) and whether Boeing’s (BA) safety issues should give airline investors pause. Then, they talk strategies for doing some “spring cleaning” in your portfolio, taking profits on winners, paring back losers and how the rules of thumb vary for value investors, momentum investors, and option traders.

