6 Stocks for Your Summer Watch List| Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the latest consumer confidence numbers, increasing expectations for rate cuts after this morning’s unemployment print and the sustainability of the rally in cannabis stocks following reports that rescheduling is coming. Then, they pick their favorite “summer stocks” ranging from energy and travel names to consumer goods, drinks and entertainment.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

