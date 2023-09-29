5 Bold Market Predictions for Q4 | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the impact of a possible government shutdown on investors, the Splunk (SPLK) deal and arbitraging or seeking out acquisition targets, and another promising development for cannabis stocks. Then they each offer up predictions for the end of Q4 on oil, the major indexes, earnings, and all things market-related.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

