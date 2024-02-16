3 Can’t-Miss Stocks that Failed, and the Reasons Why | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad break down the latest inflation print(s) and talk Bitcoin before discussing whether they’re counter-indicators for cannabis stocks and whether there’s been a change in character for marijuana investors. Then, they dive into the trendy consumer stocks of the past few years that should make us all wonder, “What were we thinking?” and they debate the lessons we can learn from the likes of OTLY, PTON, BYND and other flash-in-the-pan stocks that briefly dominated the market.

