May 28, 2026 Live Event: 2 Options Trades That Could Double in 2026

2 Options Trades That Could Double in 2026

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Join options trading expert Jacob Mintz, Chief Analyst of Cabot Options Trader Essentials, for this key event in which he will:



Talk About What to Make of the Current Market – and What Clues the Options Market is Offering



Reveal His Secret to Detecting Unusual Options Activity – and How It Leads to Profitable Trades



Answer All Your Options-Related Questions – Submit Them Now!

Send them to: support@cabotwealth.com



Reveal 2 Bullish Options Trades Poised to Maximize Your Profits in the Next Leg Up of This Bull Market

PLUS, he’ll answer all your questions about the market, hedging losses, what major players are buying – or anything else that’s on your mind!

FREE Special Offer – space is limited. Sign up now.

Registration is limited to the first 500 participants who sign up for this webinar. Act now to ensure your spot. It is absolutely free.

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About the Expert

Jacob Mintz is a member of the Cabot investment team, and chief analyst of our Cabot Options Trader advisories.

Jacob developed his proprietary system during his years as an options market maker on the floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), where he ran several trading crowds for nearly 10 years. After a successful career on the trading floor Jacob was tasked with setting up a trading desk at a top-tier options trading company, trading against the most sophisticated hedge funds and institutions in the world.

A Proven, Trusted Source

The Cabot Wealth Network was founded in 1970 by Carlton Lutts, a disciplined investor with an engineering mind who developed a proprietary stock picking system using technical and fundamental analyses.

Carlton personally researched and wrote the hugely influential Cabot Market Letter which recommended many big-time profitable trades.

Since then Cabot Wealth Network has grown to become one of the largest and most-trusted independent investment advisory publishers in the country, serving hundreds of thousands of investors across North America and around the world.