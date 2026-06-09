June 11, 2026 Live Event: How to Profit Like a Company Insider

How to Profit Like a Company Insider

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Join long-time investing expert Michael Brush, Chief Analyst of the upcoming Cabot Insider Edge advisory, for this exclusive live event where he’ll discuss:

• His secret to following company insiders into winning stocks

• Why it’s an easy way to gain a meaningful edge in your investments

• Why it’s a good time in the market to follow insider buying into big wins

• What past insider buys have delivered outsized profits for his readers

PLUS, he’ll reveal 2 of his top buy recommendations based on insider buying NOW!

FREE Special Offer – space is limited. Sign up now.

Registration is limited to the first 500 participants who sign up for this webinar. Act now to ensure your spot. It is absolutely free.

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About the Expert

Michael Brush is an award-winning Manhattan-based financial writer who writes a stock market column for MarketWatch. He is editor of Brush Up on Stocks, an investment newsletter. Brush previously covered the stock market, business and economics for the New York Times, the Economist Group, MSN Money, and Money magazine.

A Proven, Trusted Source

The Cabot Wealth Network was founded in 1970 by Carlton Lutts, a disciplined investor with an engineering mind who developed a proprietary stock picking system using technical and fundamental analyses.

Carlton personally researched and wrote the hugely influential Cabot Market Letter which recommended many big-time profitable trades.

Since then Cabot Wealth Network has grown to become one of the largest and most-trusted independent investment advisory publishers in the country, serving hundreds of thousands of investors across North America and around the world.