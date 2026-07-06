July 15, 2026 Live Event: 3 Emerging Leaders of the Next Big Market Rally

3 Emerging Leaders of the Next Big Market Rally

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Join investing expert Mike Cintolo, Cabot’s Chief Investment Strategist and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Momentum Trader, for this exclusive live event where he’ll discuss:

• Where the market stands, and where he thinks it might go on the second half of 2026

• Why it’s a good time to invest in momentum stocks after a modest June decline

• What his proprietary market timing indicators are saying about the market

• What has been working for his subscribers through the first half of the year

PLUS, he’ll reveal which 3 momentum stocks are shaping up to be leaders of the market’s next big rally.

FREE Special Offer – space is limited. Sign up now.

Registration is limited to the first 500 participants who sign up for this webinar. Act now to ensure your spot. It is absolutely free.

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About the Expert

A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Momentum Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.

A Proven, Trusted Source

The Cabot Wealth Network was founded in 1970 by Carlton Lutts, a disciplined investor with an engineering mind who developed a proprietary stock picking system using technical and fundamental analyses.

Carlton personally researched and wrote the hugely influential Cabot Market Letter which recommended many big-time profitable trades.

Since then Cabot Wealth Network has grown to become one of the largest and most-trusted independent investment advisory publishers in the country, serving hundreds of thousands of investors across North America and around the world.