Leaning Bullish but Waiting for Support | Cabot Weekly Review

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In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo goes into some detail about this week’s selloff, which he looks at as a continuing of the early-June wobbles. Today he talks about some breakdowns of later-stage popular names, some AI names holding up and, importantly, a rash of fresher leadership among growth stocks--he’s leaning bullish, but wants to see some support show up soon. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: PLTR, LITE, WDC, MSFT, HNGE, TGTX, NTRA, BLLN, NBIX, SN, VSXY, CAKE, DAL, URI, CRWD, AMD

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