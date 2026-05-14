Introduction

At its heart, investing is about putting your resources to work wisely so your money has the power to grow and meet your evolving goals.

Cabot Wealth Network was founded in 1970 at the dawn of the era of individual investing. Prior to that time, the stock market had been primarily the domain of institutional investors or very wealthy families. As Wall Street came to Main Street, people like Carlton Lutts, Cabot’s founder, realized regular people needed access to expert research and analysis, like what the big guys have.

Over the last 50+ years, there has been a minor explosion of investment avenues, with varying degrees of complexity. It is no wonder that for many, the world of stocks, bonds, and markets seems intimidating, complex, or reserved for the financial elite.

You don’t need to be a CPA or have an MBA to be a successful investor. But the jargon and complexity can be deterrents, so getting past all of that can help you approach investing with confidence, curiosity and a strategic mindset.

That’s why we created this comprehensive guide to enable anyone to take ownership of their financial future, whether a complete beginner, a retirement-minded saver, or a seasoned investor seeking to deepen their knowledge.

You might even discover investing can be interesting. And fun!

For your investing success,

Ed Coburn, Chairman and CEO, Cabot Wealth Network, Salem, Massachusetts

P.S. Curious about an investing strategy or topic not covered in this guide? Please let me know. We’ll be happy to add to the guide. Reach out to me at support@cabotwealth.com with Investment Guide in the subject line.

