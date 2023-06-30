Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
July 2023
Passport Full of Stamps
Dividend Stocks Investing
Bucket List on a Budget: Travel without Breaking the Bank
With airline and cruise bookings eclipsing pre-pandemic levels, it appears that vacationers’ pent-up travel demands are finally being unleashed in this “revenge travel” summer. Here’s how you can save money as you tick a few items off your own travel bucket list and profit from the most in-demand travel companies.
June 30, 2023
 · 
Nancy Zambell
The Number 7 on A Stock Chart
Value Stocks Investing
These 7 Stocks are Carrying the S&P 500
7 mega-cap tech stocks have thrived this year, driving the S&P into a new bull market, value investors are better served looking at the other 493.
June 30, 2023
 · 
Bruce Kaser
Math Equations Written on A Chalkboard
Options Trading
How I Won 87% of My Options Trades in a Year
Inflation’s bullish impact on precious metals prices has been held back by dollar strength. That could be changing.
June 30, 2023
 · 
Andy Crowder
3 Big-Cap Retail Stocks with Plenty of Momentum
Despite recession fears, the U.S. consumer is still resilient, and that’s boosting the fortunes of these retailers.
June 30, 2023
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Why Election Season Could Spur a Cannabis Stock Rally
Politics and cannabis investing go hand in hand, and if it becomes a wedge issue, the politicians may finally catch up to the voters’ position.
June 30, 2023
 · 
Michael Brush
2 Travel Stocks for a Post-Covid Summer
After three years of bottled-up travel plans, vacationers are back with a vengeance, which is good news for these travel stocks.
June 30, 2023
 · 
Clif Droke
2 ETFs to Profit from Southeast Asian Growth
As developed economies like Europe stagnate under demographic overhangs, international investors are well-served looking towards a new group of young, dynamic Southeast Asian countries.
June 30, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
3 Under-the-Radar Chip Stocks with Superior Growth
In a year in which the broad market has done little but tread water, tech stocks have been market stars, and these 3 chip stocks all boast superior growth.
June 30, 2023
 · 
Clif Droke
How AI Launched Microsoft’s (MSFT) Next Big Growth Phase
Artificial intelligence is everywhere and, arguably, the reason for the fresh bull market. But lost in the hype is the impact AI will have on real companies doing real business. That’s where Microsoft comes in.
June 30, 2023
 · 
Tyler Laundon
My 3 Favorite Micro-Cap Stocks Today
Micro-cap stocks are my bread and butter, and these are the 3 micro-cap stocks I like best today.
June 30, 2023
 · 
Rich Howe
2 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks to Buy Now
Short-term trends have discounted energy stocks ahead of a period of likely longer-term outperformance that makes these 2 companies look phenomenal.
June 30, 2023
 · 
Tom Hutchinson

