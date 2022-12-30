Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
January 2023
Sparklers and Champagne Glasses
Magazine
The Best of the Best in 2023: The Best Stocks, Sectors, and Time to Buy Just About Anything
As an inveterate shopper, I’m always on the hunt for the best deals—whether it’s for clothing, appliances, autos, and especially stocks!
December 30, 2022
 · 
Nancy Zambell
London Bridge
Magazine
3 European Stocks with Real Momentum for 2023
Most of Wall Street is expecting a recession in 2023, but this stock is an ideal pick for times like these. Plus, it’s still cheap. Unlike their American counterparts, European stocks didn’t get nearly as overvalued in the covid-recovery bull market and have weathered the inflationary storm better. These three look particularly strong.
December 30, 2022
 · 
Chris Preston
Stocks going Down
Magazine
The Best Stock for a Possible 2023 Recession
Inflation’s bullish impact on precious metals prices has been held back by dollar strength. That could be changing.
December 30, 2022
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Why You Should Add More Dividend Stocks to Your Portfolio
Dividend stocks outperformed the broader market in 2022, and they’re an especially important addition to your portfolio in bear markets like the one we’ve got now.
December 30, 2022
 · 
Chris Preston
Why You Should Pay Attention to the 39-Week Moving Average
Identifying powerful trends can lead to major outperformance in the stock market, and this frequently overlooked moving average is a favorite among some legends.
December 30, 2022
 · 
Clif Droke
2 Metals Stocks to Profit from this Next-Generation Trend
Securing inputs for the next generation of technology is critical to American primacy, and potentially highly profitable for these 2 metals stocks.
December 30, 2022
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Lessons Learned from the FTX Debacle
The failure of FTX wasn’t a failure of cryptocurrencies, it was just (per the unsealed indictment) fraud. But there are still lessons to be learned, whether you love crypto or hate it.
December 30, 2022
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Why Small Caps are a Better Value Play than Bitcoin or Big Techs
It may be apples to oranges, but a conversation comparing crypto, tech stocks and small-caps makes a compelling case for the latter.
December 30, 2022
 · 
Tyler Laundon
2 Ways to Avoid Falling for the Next Hollow Hyper-Growth Stock
The names change each time, but every era has a surge of hollow, hyper-growth stocks that reach the stratosphere before crashing back to earth. These 2 rules will help you avoid them.
December 30, 2022
 · 
Bruce Kaser
How to Use the Wheel Options Strategy on Your Favorite Stocks
The Wheel options strategy can help turn your favorite stocks into year-long, income-generating machines, whether you own shares or not.
December 30, 2022
 · 
Andy Crowder
Buy This Micro-Cap Energy Stock You’ve Never Heard Of
Sustained cash flow in energy stocks and an evolved approach to CAPEX could prolong an energy bull market and make this stock an attractive micro-cap.
December 30, 2022
 · 
Rich Howe

