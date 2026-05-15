Time for a Market Shake-Out? | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the market is starting to show signs that, near-term, it could be ready to shake out--egged on by rising interest rates, the broad market has been quietly struggling and there’s been some churning in leaders in recent days. That said, nothing has changed with the bullish intermediate-term outlook, with Mike looking to buy on dips and (ideally) consolidations going ahead. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: AXSM, TVTX, TGTX, RKLB, PL, CRWD, FROG, ESP, INTC, AMD, TXN, GEV, TTMI, AMZN, COCO

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