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Time for a Market Shake-Out? | Cabot Weekly Review

May 15, 2026
Mike Cintolo

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the market is starting to show signs that, near-term, it could be ready to shake out--egged on by rising interest rates, the broad market has been quietly struggling and there’s been some churning in leaders in recent days. That said, nothing has changed with the bullish intermediate-term outlook, with Mike looking to buy on dips and (ideally) consolidations going ahead. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: AXSM, TVTX, TGTX, RKLB, PL, CRWD, FROG, ESP, INTC, AMD, TXN, GEV, TTMI, AMZN, COCO

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Mike Cintolo
Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.