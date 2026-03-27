Stay Cautious but Flexible | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is remaining cautious given the ongoing downtrend, but he’s also staying flexible and keeping his head on straight given the many stocks that remain resilient and all the negative predictions that are floating around. Big picture, he says the odds are growing that, when the market does come out of its funk, there should be many opportunities within a sustained advance--but for now, patience remains the order of the day as he stays mostly safe on the sideline. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: DOCN, NBIS, GEV, MTZ, UTHR, BBIO, DELL, CRS, STM, MOD, ONTO, AAOI, XPO, NE, AROC, LNG, VG

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