Nasdaq Dips but Growth Holds Up | Cabot Weekly Review

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In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the sharp but (so far) normal pullback in the market -- he admits the severity of the Nasdaq’s dip did raise an eyebrow, but most growth funds, indexes and stocks held up better and the vast majority of stocks are in good shape. That said, Mike is waiting a few days to see how this bounce develops and whether the selling is really past -- but very much expects the next major move to be up. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: DXCM, TGTX, HNGE, GH, INTC, AMD, KLIC, PANW, DOCN, ALAB, BROS, CAVA, SPCX

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