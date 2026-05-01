Market Evidence Extremely Bullish | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo tells us to keep our optimist’s hat on, saying the top-down, market-wide evidence is extremely bullish and the recent action portends great gains going forward. Individual stocks have been a bit trickier as earnings season has progressed, but many remain in super shape and Mike goes through a handful of names to consider, some of which are pulling back and others set up nicely ahead of earnings. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: STLD, URI, CENX, MOD, WULF, SEI, YOU, COCO, FANG, MRVL, INTC

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