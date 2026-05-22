A Short-Term Pause but New Highs Ahead | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s recent volatility, thinking a short-term pause has started—and, in his mind, the odds favor some more near-term shenanigans ahead as extended stocks consolidate and some news-driven action drives things. However, the intermediate-term picture remains very bright, and Mike thinks the market and the best stocks have a lot higher to go over time. Watch all his thoughts below. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: TXN, INTC, HUT, APLD HPC, PANW, TVTX, KRYS, MS, CBOE, BM, DDOG, AA

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