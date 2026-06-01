Proposed SEC Rule Has Significant Implications for Investors

Most investors assume regulations affecting the stock market are written by lawyers, debated by politicians and implemented by bureaucrats with little input from ordinary people.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently considering a rule that would allow public companies to replace quarterly financial reporting with semiannual reporting. In other words, instead of filing detailed financial reports every three months, companies could choose to report only twice a year.

If you own stocks, this proposal affects you.

The proposed rule is generating considerable discussion on Wall Street, for good reason. Supporters argue the change would reduce costs and encourage more companies to remain public, while others worry it would leave investors with less information and transparency.

For decades, quarterly reporting has been one of the defining features of US capital markets. Every three months, public companies provide investors with updated financial statements, management commentary, information about risks, and details about business performance.

Investors use this information to evaluate whether a company is executing its strategy, growing profits and creating shareholder value.

Quarterly reports also help identify problems before they become disasters. A slowing sales trend. Margin compression. Rising debt levels. Weakening cash flow. Management missteps.

These issues often reveal themselves gradually. Quarterly reporting gives investors multiple opportunities each year to reassess their investment thesis.

Under the SEC proposal, investors could potentially wait six months between formal financial reports.

That may not sound like a major difference, but in today’s markets, six months can feel like an eternity.

Think about how much can change in half a year. A new competitor enters the market. Consumer spending weakens. Tariffs are imposed. Interest rates rise. An exciting growth story suddenly stalls. A major customer is lost or a patent denied.

Investors who follow growth stocks know momentum shifts quickly. A company reporting 40% revenue growth today could be growing at 15% six months later. A business that appears healthy could encounter significant challenges before investors receive detailed financial information.

The longer the gap between reports, the greater the uncertainty.

Small-Cap Impact Most Significant

Large companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia would likely continue communicating frequently with investors regardless of regulatory requirements. They have investor relations departments, extensive analyst coverage and strong incentives to maintain transparency.

The greater concern may be among smaller and mid-sized companies.

Many small-cap and micro-cap stocks already receive limited analyst coverage. For these companies, SEC filings often represent the primary source of reliable information available to investors.

I understand the reporting requirements are felt more heavily by smaller companies. Unfortunately for them, however, those are the companies where more frequent reporting is the most important for investors. If reporting requirements are reduced, investors may find it more difficult to evaluate management performance, identify emerging risks or monitor changes in business fundamentals.

Legitimate Arguments on Both Sides

To be fair, supporters of the proposal make some reasonable points. Preparing quarterly reports is expensive and time-consuming. Public-company executives often complain the focus on quarterly earnings encourages short-term thinking at the expense of long-term value creation.

Some argue that reducing reporting requirements could encourage more companies to go public and remain public, expanding investment opportunities for everyday investors.

I find the short-term thinking issue to be a compelling concern. I don’t find encouraging more companies to go and remain public to be as compelling. There’s a lot of capital out there and a lot of ways for companies to access it. But I can’t say there’s nothing to that consideration. Even so, every benefit comes with a tradeoff.

The question is whether lower compliance costs justify reduced transparency. That’s a debate worth having. And one where investors deserve a voice.

Your Opinion Matters

You may assume regulatory agencies generally ignore public comments. That’s not true.

Comments from individual investors can be particularly valuable because they provide perspectives that may differ from those of corporate executives, trade associations and institutional investors.

The SEC wants to know whether you believe semiannual reporting would:



Reduce transparency.

Make it harder to evaluate investments.

Unduly increase risk.

Affect confidence in public markets.

Harm smaller investors who depend on public disclosures.

The SEC’s comment period for the proposal is open until July 6, 2026.

Submitting a comment is surprisingly simple. You don’t need to be a lawyer. You don’t need to write a lengthy policy paper. A concise, thoughtful explanation of how the proposal would affect your ability to make investment decisions is entirely appropriate.

You can love or hate the proposed rule. Either way, the SEC wants to hear your perspective.

How to Submit a Comment

Comments Must Be Received By July 6, 2026

Reference File Number S7-08-26 in your submission.

Online: https://www.sec.gov/rules-regulations/submit-comments

Email: rule-comments@sec.gov

Mail:

Vanessa A. Countryman

File Number S7-08-26

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, NE

Washington, DC 20549-1090

Make Your Voice Heard

One of the greatest strengths of U.S. financial markets has always been transparency. That strength is recognized by investors across the country and around the world. Reducing that transparency could make it much harder, particularly for smaller companies, to raise capital through the markets.

Investors commit trillions of dollars to public companies because they expect regular, consistent and reliable disclosure.

The SEC’s proposal raises an important question: How much transparency should investors be willing to give up in exchange for lower compliance costs and potentially more public companies?

Reasonable people can disagree on the answer. Regardless of where you stand, this is one of those rare moments when you have a direct opportunity to influence a policy that could affect the markets for years to come.

If you have an opinion, don’t just discuss it with friends, post about it on social media or complain about it after the fact.

Tell the SEC.

___________________

I’m also interested to hear your thoughts.

What do you think of this proposed rule? How do you think it would impact your investing? Are there specific concerns you have?

Email me at ceo@cabotwealth.com

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