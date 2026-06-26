June Reminds Investors Markets Still Run on Expectations

The biggest investing stories of the month, from renewed scrutiny of AI spending to shifting Federal Reserve expectations, rising bond yields, geopolitical tensions, and one of the most anticipated IPOs in history (producing the world’s first trillionaire), shared a common theme.

Investors were forced to reassess assumptions that had become widely accepted. That’s healthy.

We need moments when excitement gives way to analysis and narratives are tested against reality.

The AI Story Enters a New Phase

Artificial intelligence remains the most important technological development in the world today. Companies are committing hundreds of billions of dollars to AI infrastructure, data centers, chips, software platforms, and related technologies.

Few investors question whether AI will transform industries. The debate is shifting toward a different question:

Will the enormous investments being made today generate returns that justify current valuations?

That’s a very different question.

History shows that transformational technologies and successful investments are not always the same thing. Railroads transformed commerce. The internet transformed communication. Smartphones transformed daily life.

To be fair, there are often fortunes to be made. Yet investors who purchased many related stocks at the wrong prices often experienced disappointing results despite being directionally correct about the future.

June marked one of the first periods where investors appeared willing to ask the more difficult questions about AI spending, profitability, competition, and valuation.

That doesn’t mean the AI story is ending. It may mean the market is moving from excitement toward evaluation, from what has been a speculative bubble in many ways to a driver of value.

The Federal Reserve Reasserts Its Importance

For much of the past year, investors focused heavily on when interest rates might decline. June reminded all

of us that monetary policy remains a powerful market force.

The Federal Reserve maintained its cautious stance on inflation, and investors began reassessing

assumptions about future rate cuts. Treasury yields moved higher, and stocks responded accordingly.

This reaction highlights an important investing lesson. Markets do not move solely based on economic reality. They move based on the difference between expectations and reality.

If investors collectively expect easier monetary policy and that expectation changes, markets must adjust.

This is one reason forecasting is so difficult. Investors are not merely predicting future events. They are trying to predict future events relative to what everyone else already expects. That’s a much greater challenge.

The Return of Geopolitical Risk

The Middle East tensions and open-again-closed-again Strait of Hormuz have put energy-market uncertainty back in clear focus and reminded us all that the world remains unpredictable.

Geopolitical events often don’t arrive according to forecast models. They emerge suddenly and unexpectedly. Often they affect markets indirectly through a variety of channels such as:



inflation

energy prices

consumer confidence

corporate profitability

government policy.

It is easy to underestimate how much uncertainty remains embedded in global markets.

Periods of market calm can create the illusion that risk has disappeared. But risk never disappears. It just keeps changing form.

June offered another example of why successful investing requires humility. No forecast can anticipate every geopolitical development, and no model captures every possible outcome.

For that reason, the goal is not certainty. It is preparation.

SpaceX and the Enduring Appeal of Great Stories

One of the most widely discussed investing developments of the month was the highly anticipated public

offering of SpaceX.

The excitement is understandable. SpaceX represents one of the most ambitious and successful private companies ever created. Its technological achievements have fundamentally altered the economics of space

exploration and satellite communications.

But the enthusiasm surrounding the offering also highlights an enduring investing challenge. Investors often struggle to separate admiration for a company from evaluation of an investment.

A great company does not automatically become a great investment. The difference lies in expectations, valuation, and future returns.

History provides many examples where extraordinary businesses ultimately delivered disappointing investment results because investors paid too much for anticipated success.

That does not mean you should avoid great companies. It means you should remain disciplined when

evaluating them.

As a rule, at Cabot we are wary of IPOs and tend to avoid stocks in their first 12-24 months of trading. Add in all the noise and hype about SpaceX and Elon Musk, and I was very happy not to be anywhere near this one. There will be plenty of time to buy later if and when the company’s performance starts to produce results

that match the expectations.

Bond Yields Begin Competing Again

Another important development in June was the rise in longer-term Treasury yields.

For years, we operated in an environment where fixed-income alternatives offered relatively limited competition to equities. That landscape has changed.

As yields rise, we are once again forced to compare the risks and rewards of stocks against meaningful income-producing alternatives.

This has important implications for portfolio construction. Higher yields can affect stock valuations, capital allocation decisions, retirement planning, risk management, and your portfolio diversification.

If you are focused on long-term wealth building, this development serves as a reminder that asset allocation decisions should never become automatic.

Markets evolve. Interest-rate environments change. Disciplined investors adapt accordingly.

Valuation Matters Again

Perhaps the most significant theme beneath all the headlines was a subtle shift in investor psychology.

For much of the AI-driven rally, discussions focused on growth, innovation, and opportunity. June introduced more conversations about valuation, expectations, and risk.

That shift is neither bullish nor bearish. It is simply part of a healthy market process.

Every major investing cycle eventually reaches a point where investors ask:



How much future success is already priced in?

What assumptions are embedded in current valuations?

What happens if expectations are not fully met?

These questions become increasingly important as markets advance. The willingness to ask them reflects discipline rather than pessimism.

The Bigger Lesson

Taken together, June’s major investing stories illustrate a timeless truth: Markets are ultimately driven by the interaction between reality and expectations.

Technological innovation matters. Economic growth matters. Interest rates matter. Geopolitics matter.

Investor psychology matters just as much. Periods of excitement inevitably give way to periods of evaluation. Optimism encounters reality. Narratives encounter numbers.

That process is healthy because it helps markets allocate capital more rationally over time.

For long-term investors, the lesson is not to become fearful whenever expectations are challenged. The lesson is to remain disciplined.

The most successful investors are not those who correctly predict every market development. They are the ones who maintain sound processes regardless of changing headlines.

June’s events reinforced many of the same principles that have guided successful investing for generations:



Manage risk.

Question assumptions.

Focus on process rather than prediction.

Maintain a long-term perspective.

Remember, while technologies, industries, and market leaders change, the importance of discipline never does. In a world increasingly driven by AI, rapid information flows, and endless predictions and market commentary, that may be a more valuable investing advantage than ever.

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What’s your take on these June developments? Are you feeling more bullish or more bearish? I’d love to hear from you. Email me at ceo@cabotwealth.com.

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