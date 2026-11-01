Soaring bond yields and plunging AI stocks have dominated the headlines lately, in turn causing another pertinent trend to be somewhat ignored: falling precious metal prices.

Given investors’ persistent worries over inflation and geopolitical activity, it might seem paradoxical that gold prices are weakening, instead of strengthening, in this environment. After all, it’s an established maxim that gold is a typically reliable safe haven for investors seeking inflation protection.

But there’s always an exception to every rule of thumb in the investing markets, and we’re seeing one play out right now in the metals and mining space.

[text_ad]

Gold’s problem, as I see it, is threefold: The first one involves its currency component as reflected in the U.S. Dollar Index (USD). The dollar’s surprising show of strength on the international currency market in the face of domestic inflation has perplexed many participants—not least gold investors. But rising U.S. retail prices aside, a strengthening USD is usually a fairly serious headwind for gold to battle, which is proving to be true now.

It’s also important to remember that inflation doesn’t always necessarily weaken the dollar on the international currency front. Currency valuations are influenced by relative interest rates, monetary policy expectations, economic growth, capital flows and the relative performance of other major economies. This means the dollar can strengthen even when inflation remains elevated in the everyday U.S. economy, particularly if inflation in other countries is worse or U.S. interest rates are expected to remain relatively high.

The key point here is that a strengthening DXY (The USD as measured against a basket of currencies) makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies. That relationship is particularly relevant in the current environment.

This brings us to the second of gold’s current problems; viz., investor sentiment. While it may seem counterintuitive, investor positioning in the gold market remains surprisingly—and stubbornly—bullish despite its recent price declines.

Indeed, this has been a thorn in the side of the gold market for some time this year. My go-to measure for retail investor sentiment on physical gold is the JM Bullion Fear and Greed Index, which remained firmly in “greed” territory as of November 19, with a 66% bullish reading. This is significant since it registers the opinions of actual physical gold coin and bullion bar customers.

By contrast, the latest Kitco Weekly Gold Survey (published November 13) shows a significant deterioration in bullish sentiment from a week earlier, when 68% of respondents expected gold prices to rise. The latest survey found that just 42% expressed optimism on gold; however, the bulls still outpaced the bears (38%), with 21% of respondents neutral.

Elsewhere, a report from the World Gold Council found that global physically backed gold ETFs attracted another $2.7 billion in October, with European gold ETFs attracting $1.8 billion and Asian ETFs bringing in $1.3 billion. However, North American funds experienced marginal outflows while global gold bar-and-coin demand declined 19% year over year in Q3, suggesting that longer-term institutional and strategic demand remains relatively resilient, while individual physical-gold buyers have become more hesitant (potentially long-term bullish from a contrarian perspective).

But what I think provides a more telling overview of the near-term gold sentiment backdrop is FX research platform WatchTower Terminal’s November 16 retail positioning report. The latest data showed that a whopping 84% of retail traders are currently long gold versus just 16% short. From a contrarian standpoint, this heavily one-sided retail positioning is disturbing—at least for the short-term outlook.

All told, I believe we’ll need to see significant deterioration in the near-term bullish positioning for gold futures and physical gold before a meaningful near-term bottom can be established. Clearly, we’re not there yet, so additional gold price weakness is still possible.

Finally, gold is likely being hindered by the need for investors to raise cash in the face of falling worldwide equity prices. What we’re now seeing can probably best be described as a classic liquidation market where participants are scrambling to raise cash as the AI trade unwinds and economic growth concerns intensify. This, in turn, means even defensive-minded investors may be forced to liquidate at least some of their gold holdings in order to cover losses or margin calls in other assets.

In other words, gold’s traditional safe-haven appeal can temporarily take a back seat to investors’ more immediate need for cash.

We’ve seen this scenario play out many times in past bearish market environments—including during the 2008 credit crash, which saw gold prices plunge along with virtually everything else. But what often happens in such cases is that once selling pressures are finally exhausted and markets return to a semblance of normalcy, gold is among the first of the major asset classes to launch a recovery rally.

This especially holds true when inflation and geopolitical worries remain persistent, as is the case today. And the reason behind the historical tendency for gold to launch a strong post-crash recovery is that investors eventually remember that gold remains undisputed as a haven against inflationary pressures and geopolitical fears. What’s more, if gold continues to weaken as the global market sell-off intensifies, it will undoubtedly be recognized as a major bargain once the dust finally settles.

In conclusion, my answer to the question, “What’s wrong with gold?” is “Nothing at all.” It’s my contention that gold’s loss of safety appeal with investors is merely temporary. Moreover, I look for the yellow metal’s safe-haven appeal to return en force once the current equity market turbulence subsides.

[author_ad]