This market is increasingly volatile and troubling.

The S&P 500 is now down more than 6% from the high and could be headed to correction territory (down 10%). Several issues are shaking things up.

The already struggling technology trade is getting slapped with a controversy at Nvidia (NVDA). At the same time, tensions with Iran are increasing and investors still can’t decide if the Democratic takeover of Congress is good or bad for the market.

But perhaps the most troubling aspect of the current market is interest rates. The benchmark 10-year Treasury rate soared above 5% in September and October to the highest level since 2002. While the rate has since come off the high, it still hovers above 5%, the level at which the market considers problematic.

The Treasury rate is the benchmark used for mortgages, car loans, personal loans, and any kind of longer-term interest rate. Higher loan rates make borrowing less affordable and increase costs for businesses. That’s a big part of the reason 84% of stocks on the S&P 500 fell 10% or more from the high and 60% of stocks fell at least 20% after the Treasury rate moved above 5% earlier this fall.

Interest rates had trended lower for forty years prior to this decade. The benchmark 10-year Treasury rate went from an astronomical 16% in 1981 all the way down to about 0.5% in 2020 during the pandemic. The downward trend was unmistakable, although bouncy at times.

That downward trend ended in 2022. The rate went from 1.5% at the beginning of the year to 4.23% by October. The rate had averaged between 2% and 2.5% over the decade prior. What happened? Inflation happened.

Inflation puts upward pressure on interest rates as fixed-rate investors demand to be compensated. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), by which inflation is usually measured, averaged 1.77% from 2000 through 2019. The inflation rate skyrocketed to over 9% by June of 2022, the highest level in more than 40 years. But inflation has since moderated.

The CPI inflation rate fell to less than 4% by the middle of 2023 and averaged under 3% from late 2024 until early this year. CPI has moved higher and averaged around 3.5% since March because of the inflationary pressures of high oil prices as a result of the war with Iran.

While inflation has come down, interest rates have not. The 10-year Treasury rate had peaked at just about 5% in October of 2023, after which it started trending lower. But the rate has now eclipsed the previous peak.

It is for good reason that rates have moved higher while inflation has come way down since 2022. Virtually no one expected the astronomical inflation rates to last, and they haven’t. Bond rates don’t get priced to compensate investors for 10 years of an inflation rate that is likely to come way down in a matter of months.

But here we are four years later, and the inflation rate is still double the average of what it was in the first two decades of this century. The long-lingering higher inflation does require compensation to fixed-rate investors.

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The high energy prices have lingered for more than eight months now. The increased inflationary pressure prompts the Fed to get aggressive and counter those pressures by raising the fed funds rate. Higher short-term rates also put upward pressure on longer rates.

There are also demand pressures. Higher demand tends to increase prices, and interest rates are the price of money. Technology companies are borrowing hundreds of billions of dollars to fund data centers and other AI infrastructure. That creates competition for fixed rates while the government continues to sell massive amounts of bonds to fund its ungodly amount of debt.

It’s also a strong economy. Third-quarter GDP was 3.4%, the highest growth in years and well above the average growth rate of the past decade. Forecasts for fourth-quarter GDP are also quite bullish. A stronger economy puts upward pressure on interest rates, and demand for borrowing increases.

Of course, the war with Iran will end at some point. That should drive oil prices, and likely interest rates, lower. But for now, interest rates are still near the highest level in two decades. Therein lies the opportunity. The same situation that spells trouble for borrowers also presents opportunity for income investors.

Prudent investors don’t put all their investable assets in stocks, especially older ones in a lower risk class. Earning a good return on your non-stock invested assets will bolster your overall returns and make it easier to stay invested in turbulent stock markets. Plus, these assets can also provide a much-needed income. But it’s been so long since decent returns on safe assets were available that many investors have forgotten about this important aspect of portfolio management.

Fixed-income yields are now near the highest level since the beginning of this century. Quality fixed-income investments are no longer paying a measly 2%. Now, you can get investment-grade-rated bonds and preferred stocks paying 5%, 6% or even 7%. And they have less downside now, with rates near a multi-decade high.

It’s true that interest rates can still move higher from here, and prices of fixed-income securities will fall if they do. But higher interest rates from here will likely put pressure on the market and the economy. That pressure would likely drive interest rates lower. Also consider that fixed-income investments generally have a longer holding period than most stocks. Even if interest rates trend higher in the near term, they are far less likely to average higher than they are today over the next five years or so.

The recent interest rate spike is presenting a golden opportunity to lock in the highest rates in decades and partially fill the fixed-income void for most investors.

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