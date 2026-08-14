Will Anthropic Make the Same Mistake as SpaceX? | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss whether SpaceX paved the way for Anthropic to target a $2 trillion valuation in its potential IPO, how an AI earnings boom is helping drive stocks to fresh highs, and why the market snapped back only to move sideways. Then, they debate whether last week’s jobs report changed the Fed’s calculus for rate hikes and why a weaker dollar has prompted a resurgence in gold prices but seemingly left Bitcoin behind. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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