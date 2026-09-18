Growth Stocks Are Waking Up—Is New Leadership Emerging? | Cabot Weekly Review

Video not appearing?

Because this video is hosted by YouTube, it will only play if marketing cookies are enabled. You can view it by updating your cookie preferences by clicking on the yellow cookie/settings icon on the lower left of your screen, allowing marketing cookies, and refreshing the page.

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says he’s still staying close to shore--but for the first time in many weeks, actually saw some legitimate encouraging signs out there, including resilience for growth stocks in the face of a torrent of bad news--telling us big investors, who could have taken the market down, instead supported their favorite names. Mike wants to see more, but today he highlights a variety of growth names that popped near their highs this week, a sign of potential leadership if/when big investors finally step on the gas. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: AMD, TWST, NTRA, TGTX, HPE, RBRK, XMTR, PR, CHRD

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]