Why the Market Rally Might Be Here to Stay | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss clean energy stocks, the market’s massive rally (which has driven the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to fresh all-time highs), the outperformance of the Magnificent Seven stocks and lagging performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index. Then, they talk bank earnings as a “temperature check” on the health of the market and break down the surge of Allbirds (BIRD) as it pivots to AI. For more information about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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