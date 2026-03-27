Time to Start Bottom-Fishing. Here’s What to Buy | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the possible IPOs of SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic and whether investors should consider them, whether oil’s rise caps the upside potential of gold, and growing concerns about private credit. Then, Carl Delfeld joins to discuss international stocks, the performance of Asian markets, using the current market weakness to build up a watch list, and the trading mindset that will set you up for success right now. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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