The AI Trade Is On Pause, But Far From Over | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, with Brad on vacation Chris is joined by fellow Cabot analysts Clif Droke and Jacob Mintz to discuss all things market. Clif reveals two under-the-radar precious metals he likes and one sector that’s been immune to recent selling. Next, Jacob points to emerging signs of life for the AI trade in the options market, as buying has picked up in $SKHY, $TSM, $GLW and others. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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