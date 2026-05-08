The Mag 7 Are Thriving. But Small Caps Are a Better Bet | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, with Brad out Chris is joined by Cabot’s small-cap investing expert Tyler Laundon to discuss the record-high market, what’s fueling it, and what could derail it. They also get into Tyler’s bread and butter - small-cap stocks - and examine why they’ve almost doubled the performance of large caps this year - and explore why that trend should continue. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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