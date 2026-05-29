Stocks to the Moon, and This Sector Is Leading the Way | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the incredible performance of the market in May, chip stocks, like Micron (MU), going vertical, and whether Bitcoin has been dethroned as the speculative vehicle of choice for investors. Then, they talk about space stocks, the impending SpaceX IPO and whether rate hikes are coming later this year. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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