Stock Over/Unders: Where MU, SPCX, Others Will Finish 2026 | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the possible demise of Strategy (MSTR), the recent market pullback, continuing high inflation, and Micron’s (MU) earnings. Then they make over/under calls for the end of the year on Bitcoin, gold, SpaceX (SPCX), Moderna (MRNA), and a variety of stocks tied to the AI data center build-out. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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