SpaceX Files, Nike Implodes, Fertilizer Stocks Soar | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad debate whether the mid-week market rally was a dead cat bounce or the beginning of a potential recovery. Then, they share updates on the SpaceX IPO, discuss Nike’s (NKE) brutal five-year run, and talk fertilizer stocks as an alternative to investing in oil companies. For more information about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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