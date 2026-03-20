Market March Madness: Our ‘Final 4' Stock Picks for 2026 | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the latest Fed meeting, the shifting expectations for interest rates, and the ongoing fallout from the war with Iran. Then, inspired by March Madness, they each pick a Cinderella stock, a heavy favorite that’s going home early, and four stocks that they like for the rest of the year. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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