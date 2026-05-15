Market Cracks Forming, but Don’t Stop Buying (Yet) | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss growing margin debt as a top signal that hasn’t arrived yet, weakness under the surface as the market hits all-time highs, rising inflation and whether that will become a problem, and Treasury yields lifting into problematic territory. Then, they break down the Cerebras (CBRS) IPO, why it blew past its IPO price, and whether it’s a sign of exuberance in the market. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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