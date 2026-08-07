Is SpaceX (SPCX) Finally a Go for Launch? | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Brad breaks down this week’s market rally on growing optimism around the AI trade, expectations that a weaker labor market will prevent the Fed from raising interest rates, and SpaceX (SPCX) moving higher on the heels of the company’s first earnings report since coming public. Then, he takes a closer look at a handful of earnings season winners and losers and outlines what it tells investors about how the market is pricing in the impact of artificial intelligence. Finally, Cabot Money Club’s Nancy Zambell joins to discuss her take on the market, investor sentiment, real estate, and what individual consumers can do to mute the impact of dynamic and surveillance pricing. For more information about this weeks’ offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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