How to Invest in the Age of the Iran War | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss cybersecurity stocks, the ongoing market uncertainty caused by the conflict in Iran and what signs could signal a character change, whether to chase or fade energy stocks at these levels, and the takeaways from the latest inflation report. Then, they take a critical look at Oracle’s (ORCL) latest earnings before wrapping up with a conversation about their favorite Oscar-nominated films of 2025 ahead of this year’s Academy Awards. For more information on the offer mentioned in this week’s episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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