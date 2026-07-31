Did Microsoft’s Earnings Just Save the AI Trade? | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss whether Microsoft’s (MSFT) earnings saved the AI trade; the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady and rely on rising Treasury yields to do the tightening for them; earnings from Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Meta (META); and takeaways from this week’s GDP figures. Then, they welcome on Carl Delfeld of Cabot Explorer to talk global investing, AI’s impact on foreign markets, opportunities in defense and energy, and the best country to target over the long haul. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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