Can the Market Rally Without AI Leading the Way? | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the sell-off in chip stocks and neoclouds, small-cap stocks entering a correction, and signs of rotation into other areas of the market. Then, they talk bank earnings and an underwhelming start to Q3 earnings season, this week’s CPI and PPI reports showing ongoing high inflation, and whether it should meaningfully change investor positioning moving forward. To close out the episode, Cabot Option Trader Chief Analyst Jacob Mintz joins to discuss what he’s seeing in the options market, put buying in Cerebras (CBRS) coming into the week, and how he’s playing it now. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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