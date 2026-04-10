Buy Ideas for the Current Market, with Mish Schneider | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad talk SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA), the ceasefire-driven rally in the markets, this week’s inflation figures, and space-related stocks having a moment. Then Mish Schneider of MarketGauge joins to discuss the possibility of a multi-year top in stocks, a weakening consumer, stocks and sectors she’s watching now, cryptocurrency, her Economic Modern Family thesis for the market, and the one ETF that will tell you where we head next. For more from Mish, visit MarketGauge.com or check out The Economic Modern Family YouTube channel, and to learn more about the offer mentioned in this week’s episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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