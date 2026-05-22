Analyst Round Table: Why the Rally Should Continue | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad are joined by four Cabot analysts to discuss their perspectives on the state of the market. Cabot Options Trader’s Jacob Mintz brings his insight from the options market and highlights an area that he thinks can step up if the AI trade fades, and Cabot Money Club’s Nancy Zambell breaks down sentiment, interest rates, and her expectations for bank stocks. Then, Cabot Turnaround Letter’s Chief Analyst, Clif Droke, talks commodities, inflation and what will sustain the ongoing bull market, and Cabot’s Chief Market Strategist, Mike Cintolo, closes out the episode with a conversation about where he sees momentum in the market, optimism for the rest of the year, and why we’ve likely got more room to run. For more information on the offer mentioned in this episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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