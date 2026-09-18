AI May Kill Us All. But Biotech Is the Bigger Threat to Stocks | Cabot Street Check

Video not appearing?

Because this video is hosted by YouTube, it will only play if marketing cookies are enabled. You can view it by updating your cookie preferences by clicking on the yellow cookie/settings icon on the lower left of your screen, allowing marketing cookies, and refreshing the page.

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the recent strength in biotech stocks, the Fed’s rate hike, Warsh’s credibility, and what the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) tells us about rates going forward. Then, they debate recent fear-mongering by AI companies, whether AI will “kill us all,” and what it could mean for investors. To close out the episode, Mike Cintolo joins to share his insights on the state of the market, growth stocks, and his optimism about the months ahead. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

